US Marshals urge you to report phone scams

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The U.S. Marshals are warning the public of scammer claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement agencies.

The scammers try to collect a fine instead of arresting you for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.

They tell victims to purchase a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone.

“While these callers may sound legitimate, we urge people to question their validity,” said U.S. Marshal Washington “The easiest way to do this is to call the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order. If an order does not exist, someone just tried to swindle you out of your hard-earned cash.”

They say U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

The Marshals say you should report the calls to your local U.S. Marshals Service office and to the Federal Trade Commission FTC.

They hope the information could help lead to arrests.