USC to move to Big South, says report

USC Upstate will be joining the Big South Conference, according to a report from The Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

USC Upstate is currently in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Herald Journal reports the move will be effective as of July 1, 2018 pending a Dec. 19 vote by the the USC Board of Trustees.

USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly says the school has been granted full membership in the Big South, according to the Spartanburg Herald Journal.

The following schools are in the Big South:

Campbell University – Buies Creek, NC

Charleston Southern – North Charleston, SC

Gardner-Webb – Boiling Springs, NC

High Point – High Point, NC

Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA

Longwood University – Farmville, VA

Presbyterian College – Clinton, SC

Radford University – Radford, VA

UNC Asheville – Asheville, NC

Winthrop University – Rock Hill, SC

Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw, GA

Monmouth University – West Long Branch, NJ