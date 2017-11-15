Walk to support Greer Soup Kitchen

GREER, SC (WSPA)–The annual fundraiser for the Greer Soup Kitchen is planned for Sunday, November 19 at 2:00pm. The Merle State Hunger Walk is the organization’s only fundraiser and gets the group through the following year.

Registration starts at 1:30pm at Memorial United Methodist Church on Main Street in Greer. The walk ends at the soup kitchen at 521 East Poinsett Street, Greer.

The organization is feeding more than 135 people each day. The walk raises awareness about the organization and its mission to not let anyone go hungry.

Sponsors include Pelham Medical Center, Bon Secours, Benson’s, LVV and Co., CresCon, BMW, and many more. Local vendors are coming out with food trucks and raffles.

