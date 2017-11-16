Chesnee man accused of child sex crime

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Rodney Allen Skates, 29, of Cow Bridge Rd., Chesnee is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor First Degree.

The warrant says Skates is accused of touching both inside and outside of the victim’s vaginal area with his hand and ejaculating on her back.

The victim was less than eleven years old, according to the warrant.

The warrant says the incident allegedly took place between Oct. 26, 2010 and June 14, 2017 in Spartanburg Co.

Crime

Woman accused of head butting 13 Y.O. girl in Spartanburg Co. A woman has been charged after she was accused of head butting a 13-year-old girl, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

SC man accused of setting wife on fire arrested in NY The man who Florence County deputies say poured gasoline on his wife and then set her on fire has been captured in New York.

Help find attempted church break-in suspects in McDowell Co. Deputies say they were caught on surveillance video trying to break in to Cherry Springs Baptist church on Bull Walker Rd.

Workers, customer assaulted in hold-up at Ware Shoals store Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Ware Shoals convenience store. The masked robbers also assaulted victims during the hold…

NC woman charged with hitting, robbing man, 81 A North Carolina woman has been charged with hitting and robbing an 81-year-old man.