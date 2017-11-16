Chesnee man accused of child sex crime

By Published: Updated:
Rodney Allen Skates
Rodney Allen Skates

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Rodney Allen Skates, 29, of Cow Bridge Rd., Chesnee is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor First Degree.

The warrant says Skates is accused of touching both inside and outside of the victim’s vaginal area with his hand and ejaculating on her back.

The victim was less than eleven years old, according to the warrant.

The warrant says the incident allegedly took place between Oct. 26, 2010 and June 14, 2017 in Spartanburg Co.

Crime