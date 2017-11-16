Clemson faculty & students send petition calling on University to publicly denounce racism

CLEMSON, SC – More than a dozen student and faculty members at Clemson University posed for photos Thursday, holding up more than 500 signatures from people calling for the school administration to denounce racism and hatred.

The photos come nearly 3 weeks after white supremacist fliers were found on Clemson University’s campus.

The school removed the fliers, but only because they broke the University’s flier posting policy.

It took Clemson’s administration 4 days to acknowledge the alt-right recruitment fliers in an email to students and faculty.

A petition was started shortly after by the The Clemson Campaign for Campus Justice Steering Committee, calling on the University to publicly denounce the flier’s content.

Students, faculty, parents, alums and other community members signed their names.

It was sent to Clemson’s administration on November 15th by Pauline De Tholozany, a French Professor at Clemson University.

The following is the message Tholozany said she received on Thursday from Provost Bob Jones, one day later, in response to the petition:

Dear Dr. Tholozany, Thank you for sharing your petition with us. We appreciate your thoughtful comments, and understand the serious challenges and deeply polarizing environment that currently affect our nation and world. Yesterday, I addressed this issue at the faculty senate. Sincerely, Bob

Tholozany and The Clemson Campaign for Campus Justice Steering Committee told 7 News in a release Thursday, that the University administration needs to do more, emphasizing that speaking to faculty is only a start.

The statement stated that the student body and the public need to be involved in the conversation.

“While we are glad to see that Provost Jones expresses his awareness and understanding of the serious challenges that we face, we are disheartened to see that he has only addressed this issue to the immediate faculty body.”

The following is a the full statement released by Tholozany and the Committee:

