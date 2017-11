What’s Brewing November 15, 2017 - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Local bakery makes Oprah’s list of favorite things, "cards against humanity" bought piece of US Mexico border, …

Spartanburg Bakery Makes Oprah’s List of Favorite Things for 2017 - Known for its 7-layer caramel cake that made an appearance in the film The Help, Spartanburg bakery Caroline’s Cakes is in the limelight yet…

Check Out Roots At The Holly Jolly Holiday Fair - I am joined by Sam Parkinson with Roots he will be another one of the many vendors at the Holly Jolly Holiday Fair.

“Holly Jolly Holiday Fair” - Are you ready to get a jump-start on your Christmas shopping while supporting local vendors? You have to check out the "Holly Jolly Holiday …

Work It Wednesday: Gifts For The Glamorous - It's "Work It Wednesday" and Alores Norris with House of Flawless is here to talk about gifts for the glamorous!

Greenville Cat Cafe Offering Over 20 Cats to Play With, Snacks And Cat Yoga - Come for the cats, stay for the snacks! Greenville’s first cat cafe is set to open Monday, November 20th in downtown Greenville. Called the …

What’s Brewing November 14, 2017 - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Organic Cat Café, Diner 24 closing, Colin Kaepernick, GQ Magazine's "Citizen of the Year" and Clemson Carolina …

“Junior League of Spartanburg’s Santa’s Shoppe” - We're just 41 days from Christmas and that means it's time for the junior league of "Junior League of Spartanburg's Santa's Shoppe"!

Magma Rock Creations - Natural stones meets the amazing creativity of fashion and design. Tonight we are excited to introduce you to Alexia with Magma Rock Creatio…