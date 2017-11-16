Fmr. Knox Co. school bus driver indicted on child porn charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County school bus driver was indicted on child pornography charges.

Lucas Anthony Nichols, 39, was indicted by a grand jury for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Police say some of the content included images and videos of sex acts involving children as young as two to three years old. Nichols opened a Dropbox account and used it to receive child pornography through a link he received on an internet-based app.

Nichols admitted to police that he traded images with other individuals, but did not know who those individuals were or how many images he traded.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington said that Nichols began driving a school bus for the district in early September and was removed from the driver roster on Oct. 23, two days after the first charge was filed.