Upstate forum gives second chance to ex-offenders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After serving time, ex-offenders may find it difficult to find work.

People with criminal records will have the chance to meet employers willing to look beyond their pasts at the Second Chance Forum on Thursday, Nov. 16.

More than 40 employers in construction, landscaping, manufacturing and food services are expected to attend. The forum will be held at the West End Community Center at 404 Vardry Street in Greenville.

An expungement and pardon workshop starts at 10 a.m.

The job fair will be held at 11 a.m.