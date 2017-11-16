Greenville Co. Council could look at changing travel policies for employees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) –On Wednesday, the attorney for Sheriff Will Lewis answered the amended lawsuit from his former employee, Savanah Nabors, giving more details about the events that transpired on the Charlotte budget trip meeting.

Some of those details are causing some county council members to take a closer look into how they approve trips for county employees.

Sheriff Lewis confirms that he, Nabors, and his Chief Deputy, Marcus Davenport, met the County Administrator, Joseph Kernell, and Assistant County Administrators, Shannon Herman and John Hansley, for drinks and appetizers at the hotel bar. The bar was in the same hotel where the group was supposed to be having their budget meeting.

The County Council Chairman says he is confident that no county money was spent on alcohol, only food and accommodations. However, on a receipt Herman and Kernell submitted from the hotel bar, the contents of what they consumed is not itemized.

“There obviously needs to be greater checks and balances with regards to travel expenditures,” Councilman Ennis Fant said.

Council has said they have no authority over how the sheriff spends the nearly $80,000 he had in his 2017 travel budget. However, some council members want to look at what they can control.

“The idea would be not to micromanage 1200 employees, but there does need to be up line approval, supervisor approval signed before any of these type trips… Administration would certainly need to approve employee trips, and I think the chairman should approve administration trips,” Fant said.

But council says there’s still a lot of information to gather before they make any decisions.

“I think we’re just kind of waiting for this SLED investigation to run its course, and we will put some procedures in place to try to have better constraint on spending going forward,” Fant said.

The State Law Enforcement Division says they are still actively investigating this case.