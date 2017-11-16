Help find attempted church break-in suspects in McDowell Co.

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to identify two attempted church break-in suspects.

Deputies say they were caught on surveillance video trying to break in to Cherry Springs Baptist church on Bull Walker Rd.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The pastor said two men in a Dodge SUV were trying to force their way into the building.

They fled before they were able to enter the church, according to the report.

Anyone with information concerning the identities of the culprits is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

Crime