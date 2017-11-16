Help find missing woman Abby Lynn Patterson from Lumberton

The FBI and Lumberton Police are asking for your help to find missing 20-year-old woman Abby Lynn Patterson.

They say Patterson was last seen on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, around 11:30 a.m.

She left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, and was seen getting into a brown Buick.

Patterson has not been seen since and has not had any contact with family or friends.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Female

Race: White

Scars and Marks: Patterson has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder, and a birthmark on the back of her left thigh.

Patterson was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abby Lynn Patterson is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

You can visit the FBI’s website here.