Help find missing woman Abby Lynn Patterson from Lumberton

The FBI and Lumberton Police are asking for your help to find missing 20-year-old woman Abby Lynn Patterson.
They say Patterson was last seen on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, around 11:30 a.m.
She left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, and was seen getting into a brown Buick.
Patterson has not been seen since and has not had any contact with family or friends.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Female
Race: White
Scars and Marks: Patterson has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder, and a birthmark on the back of her left thigh.
Patterson was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abby Lynn Patterson is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
You can visit the FBI’s website here.