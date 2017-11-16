Help ID suspect in armed robbery at clinic in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed two women at gunpoint outside of a Spartanburg medical clinic, Thursday night.

According to the report, two women were taking trash out of the West Side Dermatology Clinic on John B White Sr. Boulevard when a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black bandana pointed a gun at them.

The report says the man forced the women to open their vehicle where he stole a purse containing passports, money, medical cards, and a driver license.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg Police.