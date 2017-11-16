HS student diagnosed with Whopping Cough in Haywood Co.

CANTON, NC (WSPA) – A student at Pisgah High School has been diagnosed with Pertussis, also known as Whopping Cough, according to Haywood County Schools.

The district says students were sent home Thursday with a letter from the county Health and Human Services Agency for precautionary purposes.

They say there is no evidence that other schools might be involved.

There was a previous case of Whooping Cough in 2010 at the district.

Click here to read the full letter to parents from the Haywood County Health Department.