Man arrested on child porn charges in Williamston

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Gary Edwin Rich (age 64) of Williamston, South Carolina, on nine charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

Investigators state Rich distributed child pornography.

Rich was arrested on November 16, 2017. He is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

