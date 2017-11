GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after the coroner says he was hit by a tractor trailer in Greenwood.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office says 53-year-old Jonathan Johnson was in the eastbound lane of Florida Avenue when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The coroner says Johnson died at the scene just before 6:00pm.

The coroner ruled the death accidental.