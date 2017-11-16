Man sentenced to 30 years for 2015 murder in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Ryan Oneill Tatum in March of 2015.

A jury convicted Wideman of shooting Tatum to death on during the early morning hours of March 15, 2015.

Wideman shot Tatum multiple times outside Wideman’s home.

According to the solicitor’s office, Tatum was dating Wideman’s sister at the time of the shooting and was returning from Greenville with her and her cousin when Wideman came out of the house armed.

Investigators determined that Wideman fired multiple shots at Tatum. Wideman initially told investigators that he had fired accidentally.

“Thanks to the investigation by Detective Nathan Mitchell and the rest of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Wideman’s story was disproved and there can be justice for Mr. Tatum and his family today,” said Solicitor David Wagner.