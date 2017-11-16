New nightly detours for I-85/385 Gateway Project

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Detours will be put in place nightly from Thursday through Saturday for construction at the I-85/385 Gateway Project.

The detours are for construction of bridge girders for the new I-385 bridge over I-85.

THURSDAY DETOURS

I-85N at Exit 51 will be detoured onto the collector/distributor lanes then back on to I-85N.

I-85S will detoured at times to I-385N then to Roper Mountain Road exit, then back on to I-385S then back on to I-85S.

Highway Patrol may also perform pacing operations to temporarily block lanes of I-85S.

FRIDAY DETOURS

I-85N at Exit 51B will be detoured on to I-385S, drivers will exit at Woodruff Road, cross the bridge, and get back on I-385N then back on to I-85N at Exit 36A.

I-385S traffic trying to get to I-85N will be detoured to Woodruff Road and back on to I-385N then to I-85N.

SATURDAY DETOURS

I-85N will be detoured to I-385S then to Woodruff Road exit, back on to I-385N then on to I-85N.