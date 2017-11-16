New Year’s Day Polar Plunge returns to Lake Lure

LAKE LURE, NC (WSPA) – The new year will ring in again with an icy cold swim in Lake Lure.

The Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge says the 10th Annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge will be held at the Lake Lure Beach area on January 1, 2018.

The plunge begins at noon.

In addition to swimmers braving winter temperatures to dash into the lake, there will be a best costume competition. Prizes will also be awarded to the youngest and oldest plungers plus for the person who traveled the longest distance to be there.

The fee to participate is $20 and you can register January 1 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. You can also pre-register online starting December 1 by clicking here.

The money raised by the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge goes to support The Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge and Hickory Nut Gorge First Responders.