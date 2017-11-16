Phishing scam cost Spartanburg County taxpayers thousands

7News has uncovered information about a major scam that happened in July but hasn’t been revealed to the public. It involves Spartanburg County government and specifically, an employee, who is no longer working there.

In this 7News Investigation, we looked into how tens of thousands of dollars were wired to an impostor, and what the county is doing about it.

“There was some protocol, some policies that maybe were not followed to the full degree that lead to the improper transfers of funds,” said County Councilman Bob Walker.

He was one of the few county officials who would speak on camera.

Both County Administrator Katherine O’Neill, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office said they could not comment because those wire transfers are under investigation.

Based on everything we could find there was no criminal action by any county employee as far as what was done, it was a matter of… maybe poor judgement,” said Walker.

Off camera, several county employees told 7News that former Spartanburg County Finance Director Sabrina Mason fell victim to an email phishing scam. The scammer had impersonated the email of a high up county official and instructed Mason to wire money. Those officials say she did so, not once but twice, sending more than $25,000.

“It is a concern and there should be some accountability immediately,” said Paul Manly with Citizens for Efficient Government.

Manly was disturbed to learn the news from 7News, rather than the County.

“I think that the County does not have the checks and balances that it should have, and has never had. And it’s something that the tax payers should be concerned about,” he said.

A county source told 7News the problem would have been much worse had the banks not stepped-in to help track down some of the funds, which were eventually recovered. How much, we don’t know.

“The bottom line was the tax payer was the victim of this, and the best thing is to come out and tell all the facts that can be told right now,” said Karen Martin with the Spartanburg County Tea Party.

Councilman Walker said the County Administration should learn from this, and set up a system where wire transfers to new entities, and ones over a certain amount, are properly reviewed before the transaction occurs.

“I think we’re going to have to look at things closer and more often than we have been in the past,” said Walker.

As for Mason, she resigned in August and has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The County voted in October to combine the Finance Director and Budget Director jobs into one position.

A county source tells 7News, other taxable entities in the state have also been targeted by this same scam. But they don’t know of any other instances where money was wired.