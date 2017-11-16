Remembering arts pioneer Virginia Uldrick

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Talented high school students from across the state get immersed in the arts.

It’s why the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities was the mission of founder Dr. Virginia Uldrick.

“I know what was her was indomitable. It was ferocious. It was endearing,” said Drama Program Chair Daniel Murray. He was there in the beginning when Uldrick made a summer program year round back in 1999. “She’s singular in this state’s history. She loved art, she loved South Carolina, and she loved young people.”

A bronze statue was erected in Dr. Uldrick’s honor a few years ago and now stands at the entrance to the Governor’s school. It was the first woman statue in Greenville.

She’s a single figure whose impact goes well beyond the governor’s school as she also founded Greenville’s Fine Arts Center.

“She’s so instrumental in arts education in Greenville,” said Alan Ethridge, Executive Director at the Metropolitan Arts County. “Her passion for the arts was unbelievable.”

He says Uldrick’s impact on Greenville spans well over half a century, after starting as a Greenville High music teacher.

“It was great that Greenville had her,” said Ethridge. “She was very instrumental in the formation of the Greenville Chorale, she was absolutely responsible for one of our long standing holiday traditions that is no longer operative but was for many years – the singing Christmas tree.”

“We have a phenomenal arts community here and Virginia Uldrick has had a significant impact on that,” said Ethridge.

It’s an impact Murray says will live on.

“We’ve got a Grammy winner, we’ve got a tony winner, we’ve got people on a major TV series,” said Murray. “Most of our students will not become professional artists but all of them can commit to lives that are creative and that affect other people and better their communities. That’s her greatest lesson.”

The school says she’d been ill for some time, and passed away this week. Virginia Udrick was 87 years old.