School bus hit by car on Woodruff Road; no students injured

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) The Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus accident that happened Thursday on the entrance ramp to Woodruff Road from Interstate 385 Northbound.

The bus was hit by a car around 12:30 p.m and everyone on the school bus is ok according to Greenville County School District officials.

The bus was carrying 24 students from the Golden Strip Career Center to J.L. Mann High School and were transferred to a different bus, says the school district.

The bus driver reports that the car swerved into her bus, according to a spokesperson from the school district.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

