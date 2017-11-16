Special Education Students Prepare Thanksgiving Feast

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Thanksgiving came a little early for some Greenville County students.

The group of special education students at Greenville Middle Academy prepared a full Thanksgiving meal with the help of their teacher and staff.

The food was then served to their parents and members of the faculty who joined them for the feast. Nicole Shartzer, the teacher who helped with the preparation, says this type of education is important for developmentally disabled students.

“What we try to focus on is life skills, things like cooking, cleaning, dressing yourself and social skills, things that are going to make them more independent outside of school,” Shartzer said.

Shartzer received a special honor at the Thanksgiving event. she was named Palmetto Teacher of the Year by the South Carolina Education Association. She was nominated by the principal of Greenville Middle.