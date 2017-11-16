Statewide “Rural Health Action Plan” unveiled in Upstate

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Rural living may be a hazard to your health. A state healthcare task force found people in rural areas tend to be sicker and die sooner. So to combat the growing issue that task force spent 18 months researching to come up with a “Rural Health Action Plan.”

Inside the lengthy plan, there are 50 action steps to make connections to be a better rural community which in turn will help the community’s health.

“The folks that work with school issues have a better appreciation for folks who are doing housing, the housing folks have a better understanding of us in healthcare so just get people to understand interconnecting between the different sectors and how that impacts a persons health and the community’s health,” said Dr. Graham Adams, CEO of South Carolina Office of Rural Health.

The goal is to implement these steps into the rural communities over the next three to five years. Health officials encourage any city or county leader to download a copy of the plan to help jump start the process in their community. You can find a copy of the plan by clicking this link.