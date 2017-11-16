Student hit by car crossing road near Greenville Co. school

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A fifth grade student at Cherrydale Elementary was hit by a car leaving school property, Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45pm on Perry Road, according to Highway Patrol.

Greenville County Schools says the student suffered minor injuries and was conscious.

The child’s parent arrived soon after the crash and the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the district.

The district says the child did not cross the road at a designated crosswalk.