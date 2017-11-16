Students get chance to build hovercraft at school in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Fifth grade students at the Pine Street School in Spartanburg got the chance to build and ride their own hovercraft.

The entire fifth grade class got to participate thanks to a teacher grant funded by the Pine Street School Foundation.

The teams spent the entire school day working together to design and build a fleet of functioning hovercraft.

“Projects like these are not only beneficial to the students, but also represent the collaboration between the school and the Foundation,” said Principal Anne Chapman Jeter. “We appreciate parents, grandparents, and other friends who contribute in such wonderful ways so that the PSSF may fund a variety of creative, innovative and stimulating experiences for our students.”

After several hours of building, students were able to race the hovercraft against each other.