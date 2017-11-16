Williamston councilman drafts ordinance to allow guns in public parks, town property

WILLIAMSTON, SC – A town councilman in Williamston is drafting an ordinance that would allow people with Concealed Weapons Permits to bring guns into specific parts of town property, including public parks.

If the ordinance isn’t passed by the town council, the councilman says he will sue the town of Williamston.

Councilman Rockey Burgess said he was approached by several constituents in August about “No Weapons Allowed” signs posted in several parks.

“Several people had asked me, ‘What’s the deal with the signs in the park?’” Councilman Burgess told 7 News on Thursday.

The questions, he said, peaked his interest ad prompted him to look into state law about town gun policies.

He explained that he found proof in the legislation, stating that no town in South Carolina is allowed to tell people they can’t bring guns in parks and other town spaces, and that the decision is left up to the State.

Schools and other municipal buildings are among a few exceptions.

Below are the State regulations Burgess referred to:

(http://scstatehouse.gov/code/t23c031.php)

SC 23-31-510: ARTICLE 7 Local Regulations

SECTION 23-31-510. Regulation of ownership, transfer, or possession of firearm or ammunition; discharge on landowner’s own property. No governing body of any county, municipality, or other political subdivision in the State may enact or promulgate any regulation or ordinance that regulates or attempts to regulate: (1) the transfer, ownership, possession, carrying, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, components of firearms, or any combination of these things; or (M) A permit issued pursuant to this section does not authorize a permit holder to carry a concealable weapon into a: (1) law enforcement, correctional, or detention facility; (2) courthouse or courtroom; (3) polling place on election days; (4) office of or the business meeting of the governing body of a county, public school district, municipality, or special purpose district;

“In my opinion and the opinion of others, they’re unconstitutional,” Burgess said. “They’re illegal signs.”

Burgess is now drafting an ordinance that he says will force the town to comply with state law.

But not everyone is on board.

The Williamston Police Department is weary of accidental gunshots.

“We have parents and kids and loaded weapons in that area…accidents can happen, things can happen,” said Police Chief Tony Taylor.

Police also said if there is ever an active shooter in one of these spaces, not everyone with a Concealed Weapons Permit has enough experience to fire a weapon safely.

According to the town’s Firearms Instructor, if people do start firing it’s hard for officials to tell who the ‘bad guy’ is.

“We’ll roll up and… Who’s the bad guy?” explained Jody Culbertson.

Still, Burgess said he doesn’t see the move as a safety concern.

“If you look at statistics, you’re more likely to be injured by a police officer than a lawful CWP holder,” he said.

Williamston City Council is scheduled to vote on this ordinance in January.

If it doesn’t pass, Burgess told 7 News he plans to sue the town.