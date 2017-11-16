Woman accused of head butting 13 Y.O. girl in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after she was accused of head butting a 13-year-old girl, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 200 block of Cedar St. on 11/14 for a report of possible child abuse.

They say the call came from neighborhood watch.

When they walked up to the front porch, they could hear a loud argument through the front door.

The deputy said a woman was screaming, yelling and cursing someone and a child yelling back and crying.

The deputy knocked and a small girl opened the door and let the officer in the home.

The report says the deputy walked up the stairs to check on the safety of the two people arguing.

The two people arguing were Amanda Elizabeth Addy, 34, and a 13-year-old girl, according to the deputy.

The girl told deputies she’s made to be like a slave around the home and Addy head butted her in the face.

Addy told the deputy that they were arguing because she can’t get the girl to clean her room.

The report said the girl’s forehead was red and had an egg shaped knot. Addy also had a slightly red forehead, according to the deputy.

The report said that DSS had just been out at the home for an ongoing investigation.

DSS responded again to the home and the girl was placed with a relative.

Addy has been charged with cruelty to children, according to a warrant.

