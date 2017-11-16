Woman shot in parking lot of Greer apartment complex

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the parking lot of a Greer apartment complex.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting around 12:05 a.m. Thursday at Ashton Woods on Pelham Road.

Deputies arrived to find a woman with at least one gunshot wound.

On Thursday morning, deputies say the victim is in stable condition.

There’s no word of an arrest or suspects in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.