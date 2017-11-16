Workers, customer assaulted in hold-up at Ware Shoals store

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Ware Shoals convenience store. The masked robbers also assaulted victims during the hold up.

Ware Shoals Police Chief Terry Carpenter said the armed robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Corner Stop on N. Greenwood Avenue.

Chief Carpenter said the suspects’ faces were masked by toboggans and bandanas – their eyes were the only visible part. He said they also wore latex gloves and clothing covered their arms and legs.

Chief Carpenter said the robbers assaulted two employees and a customer in the store at the time. He said the victims were not seriously injured.

Evidence has been recovered and is being sent to S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Ware Shoals Police at 864-456-7444.