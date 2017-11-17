2 charged with string of armed robberies in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies at apartments in eastern Greenville.

21-year-old Kaiser Devaughn Moss is charged with four counts of Armed Robbery, three counts of Conspiracy, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. 20-year-old Jacob Benjamin Lewis is charged with three counts of Conspiracy, two counts of Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The robberies happened at three different apartment complexes in Greenville: Lakeside Apartments on Villa Road, The Ivy Apartments on Century Drive, and Bell Roper Mountain Apartments on Roper Mountain Road Extension.

According to warrants, the robberies all happened on Tuesday, November 14:

The first happened at 1:01am when warrants say the two robbed a woman at gunpoint while she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Lakeside Apartments, taking around $400 from the victim.

The second robbery happened around 10:10pm at the Ivy Apartments when warrants say the two robbed a man at gunpoint while he was in his vehicle in the parking lot.

The third robbery happened just an hour later at the Bell Roper Mountain Apartments while the victim was carrying groceries to his apartment. Warrants say the two men took money from the victim at gunpoint.

The two were arrested Thursday and Friday, according to police.

Greenville Police say the two are also being charged with some robberies not related to November 14.