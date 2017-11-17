AMBER Alert cancelled for missing child in North Carolina

UPDATE: This AMBER Alert has been canceled.

RED SPRINGS, NC (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued after the abduction of a 21-month-old child in Robeson County, North Carolina.

According to the Red Springs Police Department, 21-month-old Colvin W. Zavier is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that Zavier is believed to be with 20-year-old Sabrina Danielle Locklear. Locklear is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black or brown knee high boots, and a black or brown jacket.

According to the alert, the child and suspect were last seen at the Westgate Terrace Apartments in Red Springs, North Carolina. It is not known what direction the two are traveling.

They are believed to be in a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or call 911.