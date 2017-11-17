Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a man’s death is under investigation after his body was found in Hendersonville.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on property off Old Sunset Hill Road.

Deputies identified the victim as 25-year-old Frankie Eugene Herrell III of Hendersonville.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s report to determine the official cause of death.