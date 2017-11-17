Deputies look for “wreath thief” in McDowell Co.

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in McDowell County are looking for a wreath thief.

Investigators released a photo of a woman suspected of taking a $40 wreath from the front door of McDowell Family Pharmacy on U.S. 70 West in Marion.

We’re told a woman pulled up in a green four-door Saturn just before 10:00 am on November 12. She got out of the car, removed the wreath from the door, placed it in the car and drove off.

If you can help identify the woman, car or have any information about what happened, call Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).