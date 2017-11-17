Fmr. county manager investigated over transactions, Buncombe county says

Related Coverage Records: Retiring county manager doubled pay before leaving

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The former county manager for Buncombe County is under state and federal investigation after financial discrepancies were identified as she was leaving her post, the county says.

According to a news release, Buncombe County says staff contacted the District Attorney when the discrepancies were found as former County Manager Wanda Greene retired from her post.

The release says county employees were conducting an internal audit when they found questionable financial transactions in June 2017.

The county says four separate payments totaling over $300,000 were made to two entities including Equestrian Sport Productions, LLC (three payments totaling $150,689) and The Chronicle of the Horse for advertising (a payment of $150,000).

Buncombe County says the funds for economic development were not approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The county says it is cooperating full with investigators and is working with the Board of Commissioners to “focus on the necessary protections to mitigate organizational risk and ensure accountability and transparency to the public.”