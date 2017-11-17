Help find classic car stolen in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Crimestoppers and sheriff’s office are asking for your help to find a classic car stolen in the county.

The car is a 1955 Chevy Bel Air stolen from a home on Woodfren Drive in the Westminster area.

The last time the victim saw the vehicle was around 7:30pm on Friday, November 3rd.

The Bel Air is champagne in color on the exterior and interior and is valued, according to the victim, at around $65,000.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also go to the website of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at http://www.oconeelaw.com and click on the Crimestoppers link under the Quick Links section and fill out your information online. You can also submit your tip online by going to p3tips.com or by downloading the free P3 tips mobile app which is available in the iOS and Android platforms and can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play Store.