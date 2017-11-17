Hollywild opens Holiday Lights Safari tonight

(WSPA)–Holiday Lights Safari opens Friday, Nov. 17. It’s not the only event this weekend to get you in the spirit.

Get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at the Holly Jolly Holiday Fair. They’ll have local vendors and crafters so you can find all of the gifts and holiday decor you’ll need this season. They’ll have music, crafts, even elf training and pictures with Santa.

Check it out Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center. It continues Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5.

You can walk to help feed the hungry with the Merle State Hunger Walk. The fundraiser helps fund the Greer Soup Kitchen through the following year. The organizations provides meals each day to more than 135 people. The walk is Sunday. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. The walk will begin at Memorial United Methodist Church and ends at the Daily Bread Ministry.

Holiday Lights Safari at Hollywild kicks of Friday. You can drive through holiday light displays throughout the nearly 100-acre animal park in Wellford. Then you can visit Santa’s village and hang out in the barn and see the animals.

It last until December 31st. Tickets range from $6 to $10. The funds raised help care for the animals at Hollywild.