Man accused of trafficking meth in Henderson Co.

Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say the man is Harley Lane Weatherly, age 38, of 25 Molly Lane in Candler.

Weatherly’s vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on November 15, according to the report.

Investigators say a K9 search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 46 grams of methamphetamine, 17 ecstasy pills, 15 suboxone pills, 5 Percocet’s, 6.1 ounces of marijuana, another small bag of methamphetamine, several scales and empty baggies, and $900.00.

Weatherly is charged with the following:

• Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

• Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine

• Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule 1 & 2 Controlled Substance

• Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule 3 Controlled Substance

• Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana

• Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Weatherly was released from the Henderson County Jail on a $47,250.00 secured bond, according to the report.