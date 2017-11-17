Santa’s Shoppe underway in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC – (PRESS RELEASE) – The Junior League of Spartanburg (JLS) is excited to announce the 29th year of Santa’s Shoppe, an annual fundraiser, will be held at the High Point Academy Center at 6655 Pottery Road the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Santa’s Shoppe is the annual fundraising event hosted by the JLS to raise money to benefit local community projects. It is because of fundraisers like Santa’s Shoppe that the JLS has been able to support local educators for the past 31 years with the Mini-Grants for Teachers program wherein funding up to $1,000 is provided to Spartanburg teachers to enrich their students’ classroom experience. Proceeds from Santa’s Shoppe also support the development of women leaders for our community and the JLS’ literacy initiative of Read and Dine programs at Chapman and Hendrix Elementary in the spring of 2018.

Santa’s Shoppe kicks off on Friday, November 17th, and continues through Sunday, November 19th. Featuring more than 70 specialty merchants and boutiques from across the Southeast and a café for a mid-shopping snack break, the event is an ideal one-stop-shop for holiday gift buying. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door; one Santa’s Shoppe ticket provides access to all three days of Santa’s Shoppe shopping. Doors are open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, November 18th, parents and children are invited to join Santa Claus at Cookies with Santa for a picture with Santa, crafts, and cookie decorating. Santa will be present at three distinct Cookies with Santa sessions – 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per child; accompanying adult enters free.

Tickets to Santa’s Shoppe can be purchased from Junior League of Spartanburg members, at the JLS office on 615 East Main Street in Spartanburg, or from select local retailers (list to be available on JLS website). Sip & Shoppe tickets can be purchased online at the JLS website, at the JLS office, or from select local retailers – Laura’s Boutique, Olive and Then Some, Almost Pink, and Thompson’s Famous Name Brand Shoes. Cookies with Santa tickets are available online through the JLS website. Please call the office at 864-583-5842 with inquiries.