SC unemployment rate holds at 3.9 percent, record number have jobs

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – South Carolina’s employment picture remains bright with the jobless rate staying at a near 17 year low.

The October unemployment rate in South Carolina remained uncharged at 3.9 percent. It has stayed within one-tenth of a percentage point of that figure for the past five months according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The agency also reports a record number of people have jobs in the state. Some 2,234,600 people are employed with about 91,000 unemployed. That number of people looking for work is the lowest recorded since early 2001.

“The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has done its part in relieving businesses’ tax burden by saving businesses nearly $700 million in unemployment insurance taxes since 2013,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a written statement.

The national unemployment rate in October was 4.1 percent.

Here are the jobless rates for each county in the Upstate:

Union – 5.0 percent

Cherokee – 4.4 percent

Laurens – 4.2 percent

Newberry – 4.1 percent

Abbeville – 4.0 percent

Greenwood – 3.9 percent

Oconee – 3.8 percent

Pickens – 3.6 percent

Spartanburg – 3.6 percent

Anderson – 3.5 percent

Greenville 3.3 percent