SCORES: High School Red Zone – Playoffs Week 3

WSPA Staff Published:
High School Red Zone generic featured image for web

(WSPA) – It’s the third week of playoffs in the High School Red Zone as the playoff field narrows for high school football in Upstate and Western North Carolina.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the latest scores.

Here are the latest scores from around the area:

More stories you may like on 7News