Spartanburg’s ice rink delaying opening by one day

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Skating on the Square in Spartanburg will not open Friday as planned. That’s according to a Facebook post from the organizers. The rink in Morgan Square was planning to open at 2pm Friday for the season. It should open Saturday at 11am instead.

The rink is in front of Wild Wing, located at 109 West Main Street. The cost for admission is $10 per person. This price includes the skate rental. We accept cash, debit cards, and all major credit cards.

United Community Bank Ice on Main in Greenville opens for its seventh season Friday at 4pm. Tickets to skate are $10 and price includes skate rental. Tickets can be purchased at United Community Bank Ice on Main. For more information, click here.