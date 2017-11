GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a store clerk with a broom stopped a robber armed with a rifle.

The armed robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Cokesbury Grocery store on Highway 246 in Hodges.

Deputies say the robber walked in as the clerk was sweeping and the employee chased him out of the store.

K9 units were brought in to help search for the suspect.

No arrests had been announced as of Friday morning.