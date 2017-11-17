Teen dies days after Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A teenager from Boiling Springs has died after a crash Sunday in Spartanburg County.

According to Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old victim was driving west on SC-56 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the right side of the road again and hit a tree.

The crash happened just after 4:00pm on SC-56 just south of Spartanburg.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they died Friday afternoon.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.