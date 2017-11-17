Traffic restrictions start along Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The city of Greenville is putting temporary measures in place to help manage traffic along Woodruff Road.

Starting Friday, Nov. 17, left turn movements will be restricted between Woodruff Industrial Lane and the lnterstate 85 interchange.

The restrictions will remain in place through the holiday season.

Electronic signs along Woodruff Road will inform drivers of the change and suggest alternate routes.

Officials say Woodruff Road is busiest from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. into the evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Drivers who want to avoid delays are encouraged to visit when traffic is less congested and take other routes to Woodruff Road, including Roper Mountain Road, Carolina Point Parkway, Miller Road and Garlington Road.