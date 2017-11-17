Turkey donations needed at Jonesville food pantry

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Union County food pantry is in desperate need of donations to help feed hundreds for Thanksgiving.

The Potter’s Storehouse in Jonesville says they usually help feed between 500 and 2,000 families for the holiday but this year

Organizers say they normally hold their turkey distribution on Monday but haven’t received any donations.

They say they will be accepting donations Friday night as well as Saturday from 10:30am to 2:00pm and Monday starting at 9:00am.

The Potter’s Storehouse is located at 106 South Main Street in Jonesville.

Last year, the pantry fed over 24,000 people.