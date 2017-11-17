What are these hidden sculptures in Anderson?

Folks around Anderson are out exploring Downtown looking for hidden sculptures.

It’s a part of Hidden Clay Day hosted by Anderson University’s Clay Club.

And then members hid dozens of ceramic sculptures around downtown and Anderson University Campus.

They hope this will share their love of art.

Once it comes out of the kiln it’s a really satisfying feeling to see something you’ve worked so hard for. It goes through two firings, so you’re waiting on that piece, kind of like waiting for Christmas, just hoping it will be a success,” said Morgan McCarver of the A.U. Clay Club.

They’re hoping this helps people come out to their pottery sale on December 7 and 8th.