Wofford Falls At Cal

Wofford Athletics

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Wofford men’s basketball team had a one point lead at the half, but the Golden Bears proved to be too much to handle as Wofford fell 79-65 at Haas Pavilion on Thursday night in the second of four regional games Wofford plays as part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. With the loss, Wofford falls to 1-2 on the season while the Golden Bears improve to 2-1 with the win.

Fletcher Magee finished with a season high 32 points to lead the Terriers. Twenty four of his points came in the first half, including a stretch where he scored 13 straight Wofford points. At the half, Magee was 8-10 from the field, 5-7 from beyond the arc and a perfect 3-3 from the line. He finished 10-16 from the floor, 7-12 from three point range and 5-5 from the charity stripe.

Matthew Pegram had a nice night, scoring a career high 13 points. He shot 60% from the field and added three rebounds and two assists. Nathan Hoover struggled shooting (2-11), but led the team with a career high seven assists.

Wofford shot 47.8% from the field while California shot an even 50%. A big difference came on the glass as the Bears outrebounded the Terriers 37-14 and outscored Wofford 42-8 in the paint.

Four Bears scored in double-digits. Marcus Lee and Darius McNeill finished with 17. Don Coleman entered the game averaging 30 points through the first two games of the season, but was held to just 16 by the Terrier defense. Kingsley Okoroh finished with 10.

Cal came out hot and scored the first six points of the game. Cameron Jackson scored his only points of the game on a dunk to put the Terriers on the board. Magee scored the next 13 of Wofford’s points until a jumper by Pegram gave Wofford its first lead of the game, 17-16. The Bears stretched it back to six with four minutes to go, but Wofford finished the half on a 12-5 run to take a 37-36 lead into the locker room at the half.

In the second half, the Bears again came out firing and took the lead 15 seconds into the half on a tip in by Lee. The Bears never trailed again in the half and held on for the win.

Wofford continues play as part of the Maui on the Mainland, returning home to host Bob Jones (1-5) Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. and North Florida (0-4) on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.