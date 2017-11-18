City Puts Restrictions In Place On Woodruff Road To Reduce Traffic Flow

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) – The city of Greenville is putting new temporary measures place to reduce traffic flow along Woodruff Road.

Starting Friday, left turn movements will be restricted between Woodruff Industrial Lane and the l-85 exchange.

Electronic signs will also be installed along Woodruff to inform drivers of the change and suggest alternate route they can take.

These decisions were based on footage from D-O-T cameras which showed traffic was heavier between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The city also put up water barriers to help manage traffic.

All of these new changes will likely remain in place throughout the holiday season.

To avoid congestion and delays, officials recommend using alternate travel routes like Roper Mountain Road and Carolina Point Parkway.