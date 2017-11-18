Cowboys’ Jerry Jones apologizes for racial remark in video

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized after a gossip website posted a 4-year-old video of him making a racially insensitive comment.

The Blast website reported the video was shot in 2013 at a Dallas hotel by a white man who asked Jones if he would tape a message for his fiancee. Jones appeared to be joking when he said, “Hey, Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he’s with a black girl tonight, don’t you?”

After the video’s release Friday, Jones apologized in a statement issued by the team, saying, “That comment was inappropriate. It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry.”

The website reported the video was shared by someone who thought it was relevant in light of players sitting or kneeling in protest during the national anthem in the NFL. Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protests last year to bring awareness to issues of racial inequality.

Jones has been outspoken in his view that players should stand during the anthem, at one point saying he would bench any player who disrespected the flag.

