Dad charged with raping, killing infant daughter, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have charged a father with raping and killing his infant daughter.

A statement from the Clarksville Police Department says 22-year-old Christopher Paul Conway was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with homicide and aggravated rape of the 9-month-old girl.

The statement says a cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck and caused her death.

Police said they originally responded to the child’s home Tuesday morning after a caller told them that CPR was in progress.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation of the death led to the arrest of Conway, who is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Conway has an attorney.

Police said no further details were being released.

More stories you may like on 7News

City Puts Restrictions In Place On Woodruff Road To Reduce Traffic Flow The city of Greenville is putting new temporary measures place to reduce traffic flow along Woodruff Road.

Man killed in Asheville collision The Asheville Police Department reports that one man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Upstate Fishermen take on Lake Hartwell The Palmetto Boat Center High School Tourney Trail will help middle and high school students learn about fishing and the outdoors

Fmr. county manager investigated over transactions, Buncombe county says The former county manager for Buncombe County is under state and federal investigation after financial discrepancies were identified as she …